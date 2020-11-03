Ms Amy Birks premieres video for new single Christmas With You This Year

Ms Amy Birks has premiered the video for her new Christmas song Christmas With You This Year with Prog. The digital-only single will be released for streaming and download November 20. The new video featuring Amy, cellist Clare O’Connell and violinist, Frank Van Essen in a live lockdown setup. You can watch it below.

"I never thought I'd write a Christmas number but then again I never thought we'd have had the year that we're all experiencing," Amy tells Prog. "I think this year, more than ever, we need something a little nostalgic that also reminds us that there are better times to come, so here it is, Christmas With You This Year. Huge thank you to cellist Clare O'Connell, who's playing on my next record and will also be joining me on tour next year and to the wonderful Frank Van Essen, on violin.”

Pre-release now available to purchase via Amy's Bandcamp page. People who buy the single from Bandcamp will have the chance to be the first to hear music from the new album, Birks' follow up to this year's All That I Am & All That I Was, in 2021.

Pre-order Christmas With You This Year.