Sheryl Crow has released a new single, I Know, in support of this year's Mental Health Awareness Month, which has been observed in May since 1949.

"In a recent moment when I was really struggling, I picked up my guitar and wrote a song," says Crow. "I sent it to some friends and got such a strong reaction that I’m going to put it out this week - it’s called I Know.

"Sometimes when we’re struggling, just knowing that another soul can relate to what we’re feeling makes things a little bit better. That’s what this song is about. At times, our challenges can seem so overwhelming that we need professional help, which for a lot of folks isn’t always easy to find or access.

"I recently came across a mental health charity that resonated with me called To Write Love On Her Arms - their mission statement is 'presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide.' When we’re struggling, we all need hope. And when you add help to hope, you can overcome huge challenges.

"Therapy is often not covered by insurance and is expensive. To Write Love On Her Arms provides resources so people in need of help can find affordable care. And this I really love: they have a 'Disconnect to Reconnect' challenge which encourages people to get off social media for two weeks and reconnect what matters most.

"Social media isn’t really great for anyone’s emotional well-being, so encouraging folks to put the phone down and enjoy nature, family and friends, music… I do that all the time, and I know how beneficial it is to take a break.

"I encourage you to check out To Write Love On Her Arms, check out the resources on their website and see if they might help you or someone you love. And if it does, please consider donating to them or any mental health charity that resonates with you."

Crow recently received multiple threats on social media after selling her Tesla in protest at Elon Musk's involvement in politics. She gave the proceeds to public service broadcaster NPR, whose funding is threatened by Donald Trump's controversial DOGE initiative to cut wasteful spending.

"There was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid," Crow told Variety. "A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed."

Crow's latest album, Evolution, is out now.