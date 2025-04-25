The new Yungblud single is basically The Streets meets Blur meets Oasis: watch the entertainingly lairy Britpop-influenced video for Lovesick Lullaby now

Yungblud has shared the video for his new Britpop-influenced single Lovesick Lullaby, single number two from his upcoming fourth record Idols.

"Making this song was a fucking party," the singer, aka Dominic Harrison, says, "and you can hear that on the recording."

He adds: “[I tried to] let my subconscious do a lot of the talking and then make sense of my words the following afternoon in a kitchen, hungover, eating fish and chips with a cup of tea.

“I’ve been on a journey trying to find meaning in different places all over the world, for which I am forever grateful, but it felt as though my feet left the ground a little too much and I had to bring myself back… to British music, to British art and culture.”

One lyric from the song, which falls somewhere between The Streets, Oasis and Blur, runs, "I bought some hash from a dealer in a pathetic attempt to impress my friends / But they didn’t like it, so I kept it all to myself instead / Then I went back to the man's house, and he completely fucking changed my life."

Last year, in an interview with NME, Yungblud promises that his follow-up to his self-titled 2022 album would be "a fucking rock opera double album that has no limitations towards imagination".



He also declared that the album would be "a straight down the middle classic rock record that sounds like what the fuck Zeppelin would sound like in 2025."

The album is also reported to be influenced by Oasis, The Verve, My Chemical Romance, David Bowie and Queen.



“I feel like for the first time in a long time I’m exactly where I need to be and doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing," Harrison said recently, "exploring the past, the present, the future, and most importantly, myself."

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YUNGBLUD - Lovesick Lullaby (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The second staging of the singer's own festival, Bludfest, will take place on June 21 at Milton Keynes Bowl, with Chase Atlantic and Denzel Curry among the supporting cast.



Full details here.