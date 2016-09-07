Monocled Man release Marie Betsy studio video

Monocled Man have released a video for their track Marie Betsy.

The song features on their upcoming album We Drift Meridian, which is out on September 25 via Whirlwind Recordings.

The track is named after the first woman ever to be in Antarctica and is “portrayed through reverberating swathes of electronics and clanging, countrified guitar.”

We Drift Meridian is said to embrace “conceptual cohesiveness through textures and lyrics which evoke mystery, solitude and even desperation.”

Trumpeter, multi-instrumentalist and composer Rory Simmons adds: “These are instrumental and electronic explorations which have a meaning and, in context, hang together musically – it’s an exciting, natural progression of the band.”

The group have several dates lined up over the coming months in London, including an album launch party at the city’s Servants Jazz Quarters, where they’ll be supported by Chris Sharkey.

Oct 04: London Servants Jazz Quarters

Oct 27: London Nursery

Nov 18: London The Vortex