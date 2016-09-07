Meshuggah to tour Australia and New Zealand

Meshuggah have announced a tour of New Zealand and Australia next March.

They’ll kick off the five date run at Auckland’s Powerstation, New Zealand, on March 9, before hitting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle in Australia in support of their forthcoming album The Violent Sleep Of Reason.

Drummer Tomas Haake recently revealed they recorded the album live for the first time in over two decades to capture what they “sound like honestly.” He also said they were influenced by terrorism, extremist views and religious dogma in society.

He saod: “On this album and on previous albums, inspiration for lyrics has been current events and also a mix of things. Sometimes its purely fiction – something that you can be inspired and influenced by, something you’ve read in a book or seen in a movie or another song you hear.

“Sometimes it’s just a line that someone says to you and gets you going – your brain starts spinning and you take it from there. A lot of times what you see going on around you in the world is the easiest kind of inspiration.”

The Violent Sleep Of Reason will launch on October 7. It can be pre-ordered on Nuclear Blast.

Meshuggah will commence their European tour this November – and will head to the UK next January. The new dates can be found highlighted in bold below.

Meshuggah tour dates 2016⁄ 2017 ——————————- Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France

Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France

Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany

Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK

Mar 09: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Mar 11: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Mar 12: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 15: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 17: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

