Crippled Black Phoenix premiere No Fun

Crippled Black Phoenix have made their new track No Fun available to stream exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album Bronze, which will launch on November 4.

Speaking about the track, the band’s mainman Justin Greaves tells Prog: “As usual, I like to kick off the run to an album release with a favourite song, which does not already give everything away.

“No Fun is such a track. It is born from a riff that I have had on demo since 2004 – the year I started making Crippled Black Phoenix tunes. It kept almost being finished, but never actually saw life until this album.

“I am really happy with the new album as I should be. Personally I think it sounds the best yet, so I am proud to team up with Prog and let a first song out into the world in advance of the full album release.”

He continues: “No Fun might raise an eyebrow or two among our amazing fans, but this is typical of Crippled Black Phoenix – laying musical traps to lead and mislead people into the Phoenix Asteroids, to circle the universe forever.

“Let’s rejoice and have lots of No Fun!”

Further album details will be released in due course.

Crippled Black Phoenix will head out on the road across Europe in December in support of Bronze, kicking off in Manchester, UK, on the 12th of the month. Publicist UK and The Devil’s Trade will join them on the 14-date tour.

Crippled Black Phoenix 2016 European tour

Dec 08: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Dec 09: London The Dome, UK

Dec 10: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Dec 11: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 12: Nurnberg Z-Bau, Germany

Dec 13: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

Dec 14: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

Dec 15: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Dec 16: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 17: Tubingen Sudhaus, Germany

Dec 18: Dresden Scheune, Germany

Dec 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 20: Berlin Lido, Germany

Dec 21: Cologne Underground, Germany

Crippled Black Phoenix tour poster

Crippled Black Phoenix: Rising From The Ashes