Metallica star in Pokemon spoof

Metallica are the subject of a spoof video that appears to show them performing the Pokemon theme.

James Hetfield and co have been edited to match the Redeemers’ version of the song by YouTuber Golpe Baixo, who was inspired by the Pokemon GO explosion.

It follows King 810 being given a similar treatment earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Metallica have revealed details of a collector’s edition of Back To The Front, the book about 1986 album Master Of Puppets. The fan-powered title is published on September 13, with the special edition becoming available on August 30.

The band’s long-awaited 10th album is expected in the coming months.

Metallica's 10th album 'more diverse' than Death Magnetic