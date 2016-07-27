King 810 have been given a Pokemon remix

Nick Diener, formerly of punk band The Swellers, has created this reworking of fellow Flint band King 810’s Kill ‘Em All with a Pokemon twist. Going under the moniker of Squirtle 810 (although we think Seaking 810 is better), Nick and his friends Alex Hathaway and Brian Duvall re-recorded the super aggressive track as a guide to catching Pokemon.

No longer is it an ode to murder, but an intense course in how to be The Very Best (like no-one ever was). And we have to admit, the line “Chase ‘em down, put their fucking bodies in a ball” is probably the best lyric about Pokemon ever written. And if you’re a Pokemon Go player, we think you’ll agree the beef toward Pidgey and Rattata is completely justified.

We’re guessing this won’t make it onto the next King 810 album.

