Metallica give further details on Back To The Front

Metallica have given more details of an upcoming book celebrating the 30th anniversary of Master Of Puppets.

Matt Taylor’s Metallica: Back To The Front explores the making of the band’s third album and documents the Damage, Inc tour that followed. It includes new interviews with the band as well as with the road crew from the tour and other artists who were on the road with Metallica at the time.

A revised book sleeve has been released and can be viewed below. The book is due out in the autumn.

Taylor wrote a similarly detailed book on the making of the movie Jaws and he approached James Hetfield and co with a proposal to mark Master Of Puppets’ 30th anniversary.

Metallica say: “When we took a spin through Jaws: Memories From Martha’s Vineyard, we were so blown away by the presentation, thorough coverage, and attention to detail that went into it, we knew he was the man to help us celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of that release.

“We’re pretty sure it will be worth the wait as the book is chock full of exclusive intensive interviews with all of us as we spent countless hours with Matt digging deep in our memory banks for stories, anecdotes, tidbits and tales from the studio, the road and beyond.

“Matt spoke to all the major players at that time in our history, including those who were with us during the making of the record, including producer Flemming Rasmussen and the man who mixed it, Michael Wagener. He tracked down the entire Master Of Puppets road crew, including John Marshall and members of the bands who toured with us, Anthrax and Armored Saint.”

They add: “Our booking agent, tour promoters and managers Cliff Burnstein and Peter Mensch all were overly generous with their time and recollections.”

Metallica suffered a tragedy on the Damage, Inc tour when bassist Cliff Burton died in a tour bus crash on September 27, 1986, in Sweden.

The band say: “We’re honoured that Cliff Burton’s dad Ray sat down for an extensive interview. Faith No More guitarist Jim Martin and drummer Mike Bordin and Diamond Head’s Brian Tatler spoke with Matt about their memories of those crazy times and, of course, you, the fans who were at those shows gave us an amazing view of your memories and experiences.”

Metallica are currently working on their 10th album.