“I don’t follow the rules of metal, which is probably wrong, and I’m sorry”: Metallica producer Bob Rock looks back on controversial Load and Reload albums

Former Metallica producer Bob Rock has reflected on making two of the metal titans’ most divisive albums, 1996’s Load and 1997’s Reload.

In conversation with Metallica’s official podcast, The Metallica Report, the vaunted producer – who’s also worked with Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, The Cult, Mötley Crüe and other rock/metal giants – expresses pride in helming the band’s controversial move from the metal of their chart-topping 1991 self-titled album (AKA ‘The Black Album’) towards a blues rock sound.

“I don’t follow the rules of metal, which is probably wrong, and I’m sorry,” he says (via Blabbermouth). “Because, really, my relationship with Metallica is that I’m a song person, and so it doesn’t matter however you style it.”

He adds: “I wasn’t the guy that said, ‘No, we’ve gotta copy the Black Album.’ I was glad we weren’t copying the Black Album, ’cause you can't make the Black Album again.

“When you make albums like that, it’s everything coming together – where I was, where they were, where culture was, where music was. And so I embraced the fact that they wanted to be a little freer and all these other influences rather than just metal bands that they grew up on started to come into the picture.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rock talks more about the non-metal influences that went into Load and Reload, saying that it was drummer/co-founder Lars Ulrich who was keen to push the boat out.

“[Ulrich] is kind of this guy that thinks big and looks at music kind of maybe like I do,” says Rock. “All of a sudden he said, ‘Well, I like these bands like Aerosmith, The [Rolling] Stones, Guns N’ Roses.’

“Before Load, James [Hetfield, singer/guitarist] did all the rhythms. So the idea is Kirk [Hammett, guitarist] was gonna play rhythms along with James, and that changed everything. And some people don’t like it.”

Metallica released Load on June 4, 1996, and continued to enjoy the international commercial success they first earned with the Black Album. Load reached number one in 21 countries and was later certified five-times Platinum in the United States. It also received positive reviews from music journalists, despite the backlash from longtime fans over the ‘softer’ sound and the band’s overhauled image.

Ulrich reflected on the backlash against Load in a 2002 interview with Classic Rock. “With Load, it was disappointing that some people’s reaction to the music was biased by how they dealt with the pictures – the hair and all that crap,” he said.

“People have come up to me years afterwards and said, ‘I never gave the record a fair chance because I couldn’t get beyond [then-bassist] Jason Newsted wearing eyeliner.’ But [closing track] The Outlaw Torn, some of that shit is pretty fucking awesome.”

Reload, which was recorded simultaneously to Load, came out on November 18, 1997. It was also a commercial hit, but received less enthusiastic reviews than its predecessor.

This June, Metallica re-released Load as an extensive box set. The reissue featured remastered tracks, as well as various demo versions, live recordings and alternate takes, some of which had never been heard before.

Metallica recently announced a European tour for spring and summer 2026. See dates and details below.

May 09: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece*

May 13: Bucharest Arena Națională, Romania

May 19: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

May 22: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany*

May 24: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany+

May 27: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland*

May 30: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany*

Jun 03: Bologna Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy*

Jun 11: Budapest Puskas Arena, Hungary+

Jun 13: Budapest Puskas Arena, Hungary*

Jun 19: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland+

Jun 21: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland*

Jun 25: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK*

Jun 28: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK*

Jul 03: London Stadium, UK*

Jul 05: London Stadium, UK+

* Gojira and Knocked Loose support

+ Pantera and Avatar support