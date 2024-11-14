You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

From Zero might be a statement of intent from Linkin Park, but it's also wishful thinking. After all, the band's first 17 years and seven records established them as one of rock and metal's biggest success stories in the 21st Century, breakout stars from a nu metal scene that was already on the wane by the time they released their landmark debut in 2000.

That they not only survived, but thrived after nu metal's fall from grace speaks to the heavy investment fans around the world had in the group, even their evolution towards more pop-rock territories never diminishing their cultural relevance.

The 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington had a seismic impact on both the band and the wider rock world, its tragic circumstances adding a layer of poignancy to anything Linkin Park might do going forward. Re-emerging seven years later, even without the personnel changes - the group recruiting Emily Armstrong on vocals and Colin Brittain to replace longtime drummer Rob Bourdon - Linkin Park are undoubtedly a band changed by their experiences, buoyed by fan support but also lumbered with the weight of expectation. From Zero? If only. That said, they give it a good go.

Like many a reboot, From Zero hones in on the elements that made Linkin Park so popular in the first place. There are ascendant choruses, emotionally driven lyrics and even a few turntable scratches that leave an indelible mark of familiarity to every tune, singles The Emptiness Machine, Heavy Is The Crown and Over Each Other most obviously feeling like continuations of Hybrid Theory or Meteora songwriting.

Two Faced (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park - YouTube Watch On

There are also surprises. "Get your screamy pants on," vocalist Mike Shinoda jokes ahead of Casualty, Linkin Park trying on the chunky, thumpy stylings of Helmet to kick off a more adventurous second half. Although it contains some of From Zero's heaviest tracks, LP also pump the brakes on the serene Overflow and Twenty One Pilots-like Stained, giving Armstrong plenty of room to flex her impressive vocal capabilities across the band's stylistic range.

In playing predominantly with familiar sounds, From Zero feels less like a step forward for Linkin Park than a rallying point to bring the band back from the brink. But in that, the album is nothing short of a triumph; measuring their angst and leaning on the communal heart that's always existed in their songs, Linkin Park have saved themselves to fight another day.