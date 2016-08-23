Meshuggah talk The Violent Sleep Of Reason inspirations

Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake has revealed the inspiration behind their upcoming eighth album The Violent Sleep Of Reason.

The band previously said the cover art was “inspired by a Goya painting called The Sleep Of Reason Produces Monsters.” Now Haake has given more details on the creative input into the follow-up to 2012’s Koloss.

He says: “It was a hard one in the sense that you don’t immediately have a visual to the title The Violent Sleep Of Reason – how do you portray that?

“So when discussing this with Keerych Luminokaya, who also did the artwork for our 25th anniversary box set along with the artwork for Koloss, we just let him loose on that idea and how to portray that.

“What you’re seeing on the artwork is basically a human being that’s been in stasis for a long time. The vines were the original idea – they’re growing into him. But it’s a body that’s been asleep for so long that it’s been taken over something else.”

As for the lyrics behind The Violent Sleep Of Reason, Haake adds: “The whole idea of why we chose the title is to connect with the lyrical content of the album, which is to a fair degree about current events and what you see going on such a terrorism and extremist views on ideals and religious dogma, and the violent implications that you get from being asleep or not acting or reacting to what’s going on in the proper way.”

The Violent Sleep Of Reason will be released on October 7 via Nuclear Blast and can be pre-ordered on coloured vinyl and a limited edition box set, as well as in a limited digipak CD, vinyl and special vinyl picture disc. A digital version can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

A UK tour has also been announced to support the album release. Meshuggah will hit the road in January of next year, starting in Bristol on January 12. Tickets are available now.

The Violent Sleep Of Reason cover art

Meshuggah The Violent Sleep Of Reason tracklist

Clockworks Born In Dissonance MonstroCity By The Ton Violent Sleep Of Reason Ivory Tower Stifled Nostrum Our Rage Won’t Die Into Decay

Meshuggah UK tour 2017

Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute

Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City

Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC

Jan 17: Belfast Limelight

Jan 18: Dublin Vicar Street

Jan 20: London O2 Forum

Every Meshuggah album ranked from worst to best