Elephant Stone release Andromeda video

Elephant Stone have released a video for their track Andromeda.

The song is lifted from the band’s new album Ship Of Fools which is out on November 25 via Burger Records.

The band features frontman Rishi Dhir who has worked with artists including Beck, The Horrors, Brian Jonestown, The Black Angels and The Dandy Warhols in the past.

Dhir says: “Around January 2015, NASA released images of the Andromeda galaxy taken by the Hubble telescope. I was deep in the writing for Ship Of Fools and was scouring the net for inspiration. I came upon an article in a science magazine describing what can be seen from the photograph. There were lines describing the stars as ‘grains of sand from a wizard’s hand’, or something like that.

“I found the article very poetic and inspiring. Pair this with the fact that my musical obsession at the time was Air’s soundtrack for the colour reissue of Le Voyage Dans La Lune and I was working with the imagery of Bosch’s Ship of Fools.

“So, there’s a lot in this song that may not be so obvious. The icing on the cake, though, was that NASA had also just released via Soundcloud a library of audio recordings, so I downloaded some of the tracks and added them to the outro. It’s all very pop art.”

Elephant Stone have lined up a run of tour dates on both sides of the Atlantic this winter, kicking off in St Hyacinthe, Canada, on October 1, and wrapping up with an appearance in Manchester, UK, on December 11.

Ship Of Fools is now available for pre-order, with the Andromeda, Manipulator, Where I’m Going and The Devil’s Shelter available immediately.

The Ship Of Fools cover

Elephant Stone Ship Of Fools tracklist

Manipulator Where I’m Going Cast The First Stone Photograph See The Light Run, Sister, Run Love Is Like A Spinning Wheel Andromeda The Devil’s Shelter Silence Can Say So Much Au Gallis

Oct 01: St Hyacinthe Zaricot, QC

Oct 16: Hamtramck Small’s, MI

Oct 17: Chicago Schubas, IL

Oct 18: Columbus Big Room Bar, OH

Oct 19: Cincinatti Motr, OH

Oct 20: Pittsburgh Howler’s, PA

Oct 21: Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie, NY

Nov 16: Fullerton The Continental Room, CA

Dec 11: Manchester Soup Kitchen, UK