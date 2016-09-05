Procol Harum announce 50th anniversary London show

Procol Harum have announced a 50th anniversary show in London next March.

Led by founding member, singer, pianist and composer Gary Brooker since 1967, the British symphonic outfit will celebrate 50 years since the release of their single A Whiter Shade Of Pale with a concert at the city’s Royal Festival Hall on March 3.

They’ll also be accompanied by a full orchestra and the English New Chamber Choir conducted by David Firman.

The show will see Procol Harum “Dip into their vast catalogue and cannon of worldwide hits accompanied by the orchestra to bring to the stage the magic that they have always retained, taking influences from diverse strands of popular music including blues, R&B, soul, baroque, and classical. There will also be a few new surprises too.”

The statement continues: “As one of the 20th century’s most illustrious British rock groups, this 50th anniversary show will allow fans both old and new to hear their iconic songs performed in the beautiful symphonic soundscape their music so richly deserves.”

The current lineup features bassist Matt Pegg, drummer Geoff Dunn, guitarist Geoff Whitehorn and Hammond organ player Josh Phillips, who have worked with a number of artists including Jethro Tull, Jimmy Page, Van Morrisson, Paul Rodgers and Pete Townsend.

Tickets can now be purchased via Ticketmaster.

