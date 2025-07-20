Pentagram tour shelved after online protests

Pioneering doom metal band Pentagram's debut tour of Australia and New Zealand has been put on hold after complaints from The Red Heart Campaign, an organisation that reports on incidents of violence against women and children.

Posting on social media last week, the organisation drew attention to singer Bobby Liebling's 2017 criminal conviction, when he was jailed for 18 months by a court in Maryland for abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult, revealed to be his mother.

Under the heading, "Violent thug to perform in Australia," the organisation wrote, "Australian venues and the government are allowing a man who brutalised his elderly mum to perform here, right in the middle of a male violence epidemic!"

The Campaign encouraged concerned parties to contact the tour's venues, Australian Immigration Minister Tony Burke and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Now, Hardline Media, the touring and merchandise company promoting the shows, have put them on hold.

"Due to the current allegations surrounding the Pentagram Australian/New Zealand Tour, Hardline Media have decided to put this tour on hiatus," say the company in a statement.

"To be clear, no VISAs have been granted, as has been stated previously by other media. No venues or any staff hitherto are party to these allegations.

"With great respect, we appreciate your patience and understanding while we manage this situation."

Earlier this month, six Pentagram shows in the UK were postponed until 2026 due to immigration issues.

"Due to the unforeseen recent changes in travel restrictions, this unfortunate turn of events is totally beyond the control of the group, promotion, and our management," ticket holders were told. "At this time, we can only offer our sincerest thanks to the fans, and we regret not being able to perform these shows."

In 2016, Bay Area bands Wax Idols and King Woman abandoned a run of tour dates with Pentagram, with the band's respective singers Hether Fortune and Kristina Esfandiari claiming they'd been "harassed in gross ways” while on tour.

Pentagram became an unlikely internet sensation earlier this year after onstage footage of a wild-eyed Bobby Liebling went viral.