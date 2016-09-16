Metallica update Hardwired… To Self-Destruct deluxe edition

Metallica have changed the tracklist on the deluxe edition of upcoming album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

The announcement comes days after frontman James Hetfield admitted the band took a “perfectionist” approach to their releases, and that they were still tweaking the product even though it’s only nine weeks from release.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic arrives on November 18.

Metallica say: “Guess what? It’s done! We have put the finishing touches on our next album and we’re looking forward to unleashing it to the world and hitting the road.

“In the 11th hour of wrapping it up, it dawned on us that we’ve never shared in any official manner the extensive covers we’ve worked on since Death Magnetic. None of our versions of songs from some of our favourite artists have been available on our very own Blackened Recordings.

“So we’re here to tell you about some changes we’ve made to the deluxe versions of Hardwired… in place of the previously announced Riff Origins.”

The new tracklist includes the studio version of 2014 single Lords Of Summer, Ronnie Rising Medley from that year’s Ronnie James Dio – This Is Your Life tribute album, plus covers of Iron Maiden’s Remember Tomorrow and Deep Purple’s When A Blind Man Cries.

Metallica add: “All of these tracks have been remastered for optimum 2016 sound quality. Just for fun, and because there was room, the special set we did at Rasputin’s in Berkeley, California on Record Store Day 2016 is here, all remixed and mastered.

“Lastly, we had such an amazing time at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last month. It was an honour and a thrill to test out Hardwired live there, and we had to commemorate the debut by including the recording from that night here.”

Metallica have confirmed a run of Latin American dates and plan to add to their touring schedule in the coming weeks.

Metallica: Hardwired… To Self-Destruct deluxe edition tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired

Atlas, Rise!

Now That We’re Dead

Moth Into Flame

Dream No More

Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion

ManUNkind

Here Comes Revenge

Am I Savage?

Murder One

Spit Out the Bone

Disc 3

Lords Of Summer

Ronnie Rising Medley

When A Blind Man Cries

Remember Tomorrow

Helpless (Live at Rasputin Music)

Hit the Lights (Live at Rasputin Music)

The Four Horsemen (Live at Rasputin Music)

Ride The Lightning (Live at Rasputin Music)

Fade To Black (Live at Rasputin Music)

Jump In The Fire (Live at Rasputin Music)

For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Rasputin Music)

Creeping Death (Live at Rasputin Music)

Metal Militia (Live at Rasputin Music)

Hardwired (Live in Minneapolis)

Metallica's epic journey from Death Magnetic to Hardwired... To Self-Destruct

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Metallica release Back To The Front teaser video