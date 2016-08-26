Meshuggah unveil Born In Dissonance lyric video

Meshuggah have released a lyric video for their track Born In Dissonance.

It’s lifted from their upcoming album The Violent Sleep Of Reason, which will be released on October 7.

Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake tells Rolling Stone: “It ties in with the biblical apocalypse – the idea of a deity coming back to undo it all and taking to heaven the ones who are righteous. It’s about a monster that’s coming for us, or maybe an asteroid hurtling towards the earth.

“It’s always been a weird conundrum for me how some people, even devout people, fear the apocalypse while others welcome it. I’ve never understood that.”

Haake recently told Metal Hammer that The Violent Sleep Of Reason is the first they’ve recorded live in “20, 25 years.”

Describing the inspiration behind the record, he added: “The whole idea of why we chose the title is to connect with the lyrical content of the album, which is to a fair degree about current events and what you see going on such a terrorism and extremist views on ideals and religious dogma, and the violent implications that you get from being asleep or not acting or reacting to what’s going on in the proper way.”

The Violent Sleep Of Reason can be pre-ordered on coloured vinyl and a limited edition box set, as well as in a limited digipak CD, vinyl and special vinyl picture disc. A digital version can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

Meshuggah commence their European tour this November – which also includes a UK and Ireland run next January.

Violent Sleep Of Reason cover art

Meshuggah The Violent Sleep Of Reason tracklist

Clockworks Born In Dissonance MonstroCity By The Ton Violent Sleep Of Reason Ivory Tower Stifled Nostrum Our Rage Won’t Die Into Decay

Nov 22: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France

Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France

Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany

Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK

