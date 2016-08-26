Meshuggah unveil Born In Dissonance lyric video

Meshuggah have released a lyric video for their track Born In Dissonance.
It’s lifted from their upcoming album The Violent Sleep Of Reason, which will be released on October 7.
Meshuggah drummer Tomas Haake tells Rolling Stone: “It ties in with the biblical apocalypse – the idea of a deity coming back to undo it all and taking to heaven the ones who are righteous. It’s about a monster that’s coming for us, or maybe an asteroid hurtling towards the earth.
“It’s always been a weird conundrum for me how some people, even devout people, fear the apocalypse while others welcome it. I’ve never understood that.”
Haake recently told Metal Hammer that The Violent Sleep Of Reason is the first they’ve recorded live in “20, 25 years.”
Describing the inspiration behind the record, he added: “The whole idea of why we chose the title is to connect with the lyrical content of the album, which is to a fair degree about current events and what you see going on such a terrorism and extremist views on ideals and religious dogma, and the violent implications that you get from being asleep or not acting or reacting to what’s going on in the proper way.”
The Violent Sleep Of Reason can be pre-ordered on coloured vinyl and a limited edition box set, as well as in a limited digipak CD, vinyl and special vinyl picture disc. A digital version can be pre-ordered via iTunes.
Meshuggah commence their European tour this November – which also includes a UK and Ireland run next January.
Meshuggah The Violent Sleep Of Reason tracklist
- Clockworks
- Born In Dissonance
- MonstroCity
- By The Ton
- Violent Sleep Of Reason
- Ivory Tower
- Stifled
- Nostrum
- Our Rage Won’t Die
- Into Decay
Meshuggah tour dates
Nov 22: Berlin Astra, Germany
Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands
Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France
Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France
Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany
Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK