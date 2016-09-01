Meshuggah release Violent Sleep Of Reason teaser

Meshuggah have released a second trailer for their forthcoming album The Violent Sleep Of Reason.

Drummer Tomas Haake recently said the follow-up to 2012’s Koloss is influenced by terrorism, extremist views and religious dogma in society. He says that darker themes have always come naturally to the extreme metal outfit due to the hard aggression of their music.

Haake says: “On this album and on previous albums, inspiration for lyrics has been current events and also a mix of things. Sometimes its purely fiction – something that you can be inspired and influenced by, something you’ve read in a book or seen in a movie or another song you hear.

“Sometimes it’s just a line that someone says to you and gets you going – your brain starts spinning and you take it from there. A lot of times what you see going on around you in the world is the easiest kind of inspiration.

“If you don’t even look at the lyrics, the music is hard and aggressive. In that sense, it’s very natural to want the lyrics to reflect the aggression of the music. It’s very hard to write about flowers and nice things and vacation time on the beach.”

He continues: “We tend to write about darker things, whether they’re actually things going on around you, close to you or on a personal level, or whether they’re purely fiction.

“They still tend to be something that reflects the aggression of the music – it has to be that package, lyrically.”

Haake recently said they recorded the album live for the first time in over two decade to capture what they “sound like honestly.”

The Violent Sleep Of Reason will launch on October 7. It can be pre-ordered on Nuclear Blast.

Meshuggah recently announced a UK and Ireland tour. They’ll tour Europe this November.

Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France

Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France

Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany

Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK

Why I Love... Meshuggah