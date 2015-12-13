Megadeth release The Threat Is Real video

Megadeth have released an animated video for their track The Threat Is Real.

The tune follows Fatal Illusion as the second song issued ahead of the January 22 release of the band’s 15th album Dystopia.

The group recently issued The Threat Is Real as a 12-inch vinyl single for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event, along with a B-side cover of FEAR’s Foreign Policy.

Megadeth have announced their 2016 North American tour dates, which will begin in Dallas, Texas on February 20 with support from Suicidal Tendencies, Children Of Bodom and Havok.

Dystopia guest drummer Chris Adler from Lamb Of God will join Megadeth for the six-week run of shows following his appearance on the group’s European dates last month, where he pulled double duties as his band performed on the same bill.

Dave Mustaine tells Loudwire: “Lamb of God’s going to be taking a sabbatical soon and Chris is going to jump into us full time, which is great for us. Megadeth is Chris’ favourite band growing up. It’s his love, and I’m honoured just because of the talent that he has. So that’s the way we’re gonna do it for now.”