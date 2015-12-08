Megadeth confirm North American tour dates

Megadeth have confirmed their 2016 North American tour dates and revealed Suicidal Tendencies, Children Of Bodom and Havok as support acts.

Dave Mustaine and co launch the tour in Dallas, Texas, on February 20 and wrap up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on March 26. The run is in support of the band’s upcoming 15th album Dystopia, released on January 22.

Megadeth last shared the stage with death metal act Children of Bodom on the North American leg of Mustaine’s inaugural festival Gigantour in 2008.

Mustaine said last month: “I’m really excited about coming back to the States and doing our North American tour there. The dates are coming along pretty well. And we’ve got three bands we’re gonna be taking out with us there.”

The successor to 2013’s Super Collider, Dystopia was recorded earlier in the year in Nashville, Tennessee and was mixed by Josh Wilbur, who has previously worked with Lamb of God, All That Remains and Gojira.

Megadeth North American Tour 2016

Feb 20: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 21: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

Feb 23: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 24: Salt Lake City The Complex, CT

Feb 26: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Feb 27: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, NZ

Feb 28: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Feb 29: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Mar 02: Honolulu The Republik, HI (Megadeth only)

Mar 03: Honolulu The Republik, HI (Megadeth only)

Mar 05: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Mar 06: Calgary Grey Eagle Resort, AB

Mar 08: Dawson Creek Encana Events Centre, BC

Mar 09: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Mar 10: Moose Jaw Mosaic Place, SK

Mar 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Mar 15: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre, NY

Mar 16: New York Terminal 5, NY

Mar 17: New York Terminal 5, NY

Mar 19: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Mar 20: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Mar 21: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Mar 23: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME

Mar 24: Quebec Centre Videotron, QC

Mar 26: Sioux Falls Badlands Pawn, SD