Megadeth stream The Threat Is Real

Megadeth have streamed their track The Threat Is Real, which opens upcoming album Dystopia.

The song is to be released as a 12-inch vinyl single as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event, with the B-side containing the band’s cover of FEAR’s Foreign Policy.

Mainman Dave Mustaine recently said of the album: “I’ve had this outlook for a long time that the world is a really good place with some bad people in it. If you were to take a consensus of people, they know the difference between right and wrong.

“But lately there’s been a decline in how people treat one another. That’s where Dystopia comes in. If people start loving each other and helping those in need – when that becomes more important than power, fame or money – then I think we’re going to be okay.”

The album – featuring new guitarist Kiko Loureiro and guest drummer Chris Adler – is launched on January 16.