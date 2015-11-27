Trending

Megadeth stream The Threat Is Real

Dystopia opening track to be launched as RSD Black Friday single

Megadeth have streamed their track The Threat Is Real, which opens upcoming album Dystopia.

The song is to be released as a 12-inch vinyl single as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event, with the B-side containing the band’s cover of FEAR’s Foreign Policy.

Mainman Dave Mustaine recently said of the album: “I’ve had this outlook for a long time that the world is a really good place with some bad people in it. If you were to take a consensus of people, they know the difference between right and wrong.

“But lately there’s been a decline in how people treat one another. That’s where Dystopia comes in. If people start loving each other and helping those in need – when that becomes more important than power, fame or money – then I think we’re going to be okay.”

The album – featuring new guitarist Kiko Loureiro and guest drummer Chris Adler – is launched on January 16.