Megadeth stream Fatal Illusion

Megadeth have released a stream of Fatal Illusion, the lead track from their upcoming 15th album.

It was recorded earlier this year with new guitarist Kiko Louriero and guest drummer Chris Adler from Lamb Of God.

Mainman Dave Mustaine recently said of the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider: “Over the years we’ve always said, ‘We’re going back to our roots.’ The naysayers just want Rust In Peace 20 times, which is never gonna happen. A lot of the things were in that kind of vein. Now, is it going back in time? I don’t know – but I like what I’m hearing.”

Megadeth will be teasing further details at this location in the coming days. They tour the UK with Lamb Of God in November.

