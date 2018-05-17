Maynard calls on Tool bandmates to finish new album

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has called on his Tool bandmates to finish recording their highly-anticipated fifth album.

They’ve been working with producer Joe Baresi on the follow-up to 2005’s 10,000 Days but as it’s been 13 years and counting since it was released, fans and – it appears their singer – are getting frustrated at the lack of new material.

During Tool’s show at Somerset’s Northern Invasion, Keenan – wearing his often seen riot gear stage outfit – sang to guitarist Adam Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey, pleading with them to speed up their work in the studio.

Maynard said (via The PRP): “A lot of people recently have been asking me, ‘Maynard James Keenan, what’s with the fucking riot gear?’

“Well, I’ll tell you. I’m afraid of bananas and other forms of fruit, because eventually you wonderful people are going to run out of fucking patience.

“So I beg you, Danny, Adam, and Justin, please finish your parts so I can finish mine and take this fucking riot gear off.”

Keenan previously compared Tool’s new album to Guns N’ Roses’ Chinese Democracy.

He said: “I had this other looming project that can’t seem to go forward, as much as I’ve tried, every magic word in the book that I tried.

“It’s just no different – and worse because there’s pressure now, and what are we? Chinese Democracy II or III?”