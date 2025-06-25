"Won't miss being in a sh*t band with horrible humans." Ex-Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds hits out at his former bandmates on social media

Former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has hit out at his former bandmates, labelling them "horrible humans".

The guitarist's comment was posted in a thread beneath the most recent post on the band's Instagram page. Yesterday, Mastodon posted the artwork of their Once More Around The Sun album, which was released on June 24, 2014, with the caption "11 more trips ‘round the sun since this was released!"

After one commentator posted, "Halloween is definitely my #1 track on this record [firer emojis] definitely gonna miss B. Hinds though", Brent Hinds replied with the comment "I want [sic] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans.."

News of Hinds' surprise exit from the group was shared by the band on March 7.

In a short statement posted on their social media channels, the band said: "Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.



"We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road."

Vocalist/guitarist Bill Kelliher later told Guitar World: "Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things. We wish nothing but the best for Brent in chasing his dreams. You know, it’s amazing that we made it 25 years with the four of us."

Relations between Hinds and his bandmates weren't always entirely drama-free. In 2018, when Hinds was absent when Mastodon won the Best Metal Performance Grammy award for the song Sultan’s Curse from Emperor of Sand, the guitarist was decidedly unhappy that his bandmates didn't thank him from the stage.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Sometimes it’s hard to find inner peace,” the guitarist told this writer at his home in Atlanta in 2014.

In a comment beneath Hinds' post on Instagram, one fan wrote: "You’re making us all very sad with these posts. Please seek help. The anguish, pain, and hurt you feel is obvious. Don’t let this be a downward spiral. Let go of the negative feelings and start healing. Fans would love to see a comeback story in you."

A post shared by Mastodon (@mastodonrocks) A photo posted by on