Maud The Moth shares video for haunting new single Siphonophores

Spanish-born and Scotland-based pianist, singer and songwriter Maud The Moth has shared a video for her haunting new single Siphonophores which is taken from her upcoming album The Distaff, which she will release on February 21, via The Larvarium (digital and CD) and La Rubia Producciones (vinyl), with Woodford Halse/Fenny Compton releasing the album on cassette.

The album title refers to the stick or spindle onto which wool or flax is wound for spinning, and an object which has historically been used across multiple cultures as a symbol wielded by the “virtuous woman”.

The album, heavier and darker than previous releases, takes the form of a sort of self-reflective and surreal autobiography, in part inspired by the poem of the same name written by the Greek poet Erinna.

"I wrote Siphonophores on guitar, during the first lockdown, a period where I was kind of trapped between an almost empty flat in Edinburgh and Dresden," says Amaya Lopez, the musician behind the mantle of Maud The Moth. "It was an incredibly harrowing time, but also one of hope and where important new things were being birthed. I felt incredibly sensitive to everything, almost like life was happening in slow motion.

"I'm not a confident guitarist since I am completely self-taught, but, probably because of this, I feel that this instrument allows me to focus on aspects of the songwriting that I normally overlook when writing on piano, and I think it was a necessary step for this song to exist."

You can see the full tracklisting and new album artwork below.

Pre-order The Distaff.

MAUD THE MOTH - Siphonophores (The Distaff, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: The Lavarium)

Maud The Moth: The Distaff

1. Canto de Enramada

2. A Temple By The River

3. Exuviae

4. Burial Of The Patriarchs

5. Siphonophores

6. Despeñaperros

7. O Rubor

8. Fiat Lux

9. Kwisatz Haderach