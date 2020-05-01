Maud The Moth releases video for Finisterrae

Edinburgh experimental dark progger Maud The Moth has premiered her brand new video for Finisterrae with Prog. The song is taken from her third album Orphnē which will be released through Música Máxica, Nooirax Producciones, and La Rubia Producciones on CD on June 25.

"Finisterrae is one of the cornerstones of Orphnē," explains Madrid-born Amaya López-Carromero, the brains behind Maud The Moth. "Aesthetically, it reflects perfectly the dreamlike and archaic environment of the album in the form of a small fable or journey to the subconscious.

"It is a fairly abstract song that deals with the internal conflicts of following an artistic career. Despite the fact that the first part of the song is quite dark and raw, and that it does not sugarcoat the pain and personal doubts present during the creation process, it evolves towards a much brighter place, with symbolic references to gardens, birds and seaside scenery. This second part of the song reflects the process of evolution, renovation and catharsis that I personally feel when writing and playing music, and which justifies and compensates for any of these tougher aspects.”

Formed in 2010, Maud The Moth has released two previous studio albums, Home Futile Home (2011) and The Inner Wastelands (2015) plus the live album, Live at the Reid Hall (2017). Orphnē has been produced by López-Carromero and former Messenger drummer Jamie Gomez Arellano.

Pre-order Orphnē.