Mastodon and Coheed And Cambria announce The Unheavenly Skye Tour

Mastodon and Coheed And Cambria will head out on the road together across North America later this year on The Unheavenly Skye Tour.

The run of 26 shows will get under way at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville on May 28 and wrap up at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving on July 3.

Every Time I Die will be special guests for the run, while Mastodon will be performing their 2009 album Crack The Skye in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Coheed And Cambria, meanwhile, will be touring in support of their latest record The Unheavenly Creatures, which was released last year.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this coming Friday (February 15) from 10am local time.

Mastodon are currently on tour across Europe and checked in back in December to confirm that they’ve started work on new material.

The Unheavenly Skye Tour 2019

May 28: Louisville Iroquois Amphitheater, KY

May 29: Columbus Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre, OH

May 31: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jun 01: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Jun 02: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Jun 04: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Jun 06: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 07: New York Ford Amphitheater, NY

Jun 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 11: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, IL

Jun 13: Council Bluffs Harrah’s Council Bluffs, IA

Jun 14: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island, IL

Jun 15: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Jun 18: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Jun 20: Salt Lake City The Great Saltair, UT

Jun 22: Seattle Marymoor, MA

Jun 23: Portland Theater Of The Clouds At Moda Center, OR

Jun 25: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Jun 26: San Diego Petco Park – Park at the Park, CA

Jun 28: Las Vegas The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Jun 29: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, GA

Jun 30: Phoenix Nevada, Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 02: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Jul 03: Irving The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX