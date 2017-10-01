Marilyn Manson injured onstage in New York

Marilyn Manson was injured onstage last night during his set at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

He was playing his cover of Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) when he started to climb two large pistol props toward the back of the stage, causing them to collapse on top of him.

Crew and band members rushed to lift the prop off the shock rocker, who is reported to have lain on stage for several minutes, before the house lights came up and an announcer told the crowd that the show was over “due to injury.”

The singer’s rep later issued a statement which said (via Variety): “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.”

While there’s no official word on his health, a source told Variety that Manson “should be fine.”

Fan shot footage of the incident can be seen below.

Manson is on tour in support of his latest album Heaven Upside Down which will be released on October 6.

His next scheduled show is due to take place in Boston on October 2. At the time of writing, there’s been no word if that show will go ahead.

Oct 02: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Oct 05: Toronto Rebel, ON

Oct 08: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Oct 10: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 11: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Oct 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Oct 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 05: San Bernardino Knotfest, California

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 06: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 08: Newport Centre

Dec 09: London SSE Arena Wembley

