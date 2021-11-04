Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey announce co-headline 2022 US tour

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have announced that they will be heading out on a co-headline tour across North America in 2022.

The Young Guns tour will kick off on January 21 in Chicago and finish up on March 5 in Indio, California. Meanwhile, the pair of groups will be hitting up clubs and theatres in Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Nashville and more.

Of the tour, Mammoth WVH mainman Wolfgang Van Halen declared in a statement, "We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September. As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the U.S.

"We couldn't be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music."

While Dirty Honey frontman Marc LaBelle added, "People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock 'n' roll is definitely very much alive and well. We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there’s a lot to prove."

Jan 21: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Jan 22: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Jan 24: Columbus The Bluestone, OH

Jan 25: Royal Oak Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Jan 26: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

Jan 28: Portland State Theatre, ME

Jan 29: Boston Big Night Live, MA

Jan 30: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Feb 01: New York Webster Hall, NY

Feb 02: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Feb 04: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 05: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Feb 06: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Feb 08: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Feb 09: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Feb 11: Orlando Hard Rock Orlando, FL

Feb 12: Dothan The Plant, AL

Feb 15: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Feb 16: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Feb 18: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Feb 20: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Feb 21: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Feb 22: Boise Revolution, ID

Feb 24: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Feb 25: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Feb 27: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Mar 01: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Mar 02: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Mar 04: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Mar 05: Indio Fantasy Casino, CA

