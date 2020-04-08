Machine Head announce rescheduled UK and European tour

Machine Head have rescheduled their Burn My Eyes 25th anniversary UK and European tour.

The original run of shows was due to take place throughout April, May and June but the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour will now kick off in Pamplona on October 8 and wrap up in London on November 23.

Machine Head say in a statement: “Shout out to our booking agent Adam Saunders for being able to reschedule a nearly two month-long tour through a staggering amount of countries.

“While we are thrilled to announce these rescheduled dates and very much look forward to seeing you all, some dates were simply not possible to reschedule, and with the ongoing pandemic, we will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure the reality of doing them.

“Of the utmost importance to us is the health and safety of the Head Cases. We will not put you or others at risk, during this unprecedented time.”

Machine Head add: “As is quite obvious, nearly all of the dates we've listed are still in a ‘Shelter In Place’ situation, with no public gatherings allowed over 10 people.

“We are all hoping that this will be sorted out by then, if that is not the case by August, will make a decision as to whether we will be allowed to proceed.”

They conclude: “Stay home, wash your hands, social distance, we will power through this friends.”

Tickets purchased for the original run of shows will be valid for the new dates.

The tour will follow “an evening with” format, and will be split into two parts. The first will see frontman and guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern playing a selection of classic cuts alongside guitarist Vogg Kiełtyka and drummer, Matt Alston.

The second part will see Flynn and MacEachern joined by original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist Logan Mader to perform Burn My Eyes in its entirety.

Machine Head: Rescheduled UK and European 2020 tour

Oct 08: Pamplona Sala Totem, Spain

Oct 10: Valencia Republicca, Spain

Oct 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 13: Lisbon Coliseu de Lisboa, Portugal

Oct 14: Porto Coliseu de Porto, Portugal

Oct 16: Murcia Gamma, Spain

Oct 17: Malaga Paris 15, Spain

Oct 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 20: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Oct 21: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Oct 23: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Oct 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 26: Ludwigsburg MHPArena, Germany

Oct 27: Hamburg Edel-Optics Arena, Germany

Oct 28: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Oct 29: Bratislava Majestic Club, Slovakia

Oct 31: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Nov 01: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Nov 02: Athens 117 Piraeus Academy, Greece

Nov 03: Thessaloniki Fix Factory Of Sound, Greece

Nov 06: Kiev Stereoplaza, Ukraine

Nov 09: Moscow 1930, Russia

Nov 11: Helsinki Telakka, Finland

Nov 13: Stockholm Fryhuset Arenan, Sweden

Nov 14: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 16: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Nov 21: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK