Lunatic Soul share video for atmospheric new track Moving On

Mariusz Duda and his Lunatic Soul project have released a video for new track Moving On.

It features on latest album Fractured, which launched earlier this month via Kscope.

Duda explains: “Strength lies in simplicity. This new video, perfectly crafted by the author of the new Lunatic Soul photos Oskar Szramka, reflects the pure essence of the Lunatic Soul mood and music.

“There is a slight reference to the Lunatic Soul II artwork, with the black and white, space and wanderings. It fits perfectly with the music’s character, while still leaving a lot of space for your own interpretation.

“The Polish sea at the end of the video, well, that’s the place I usually retreat to when I need to find a calm within. Hope you will find it too.”

The follow-up to the Riverside man’s Walking On A Flashlight Beam was recorded in Poland at Serakos Studio and Custom 34 Studio and mixed by Magda and Robert Srzedniccy along with Duda.

Lunatic Soul previously released a video for Anymore.

Lunatic Soul Fractured tracklist

Blood On The Tightrope Anymore Crumbling Teeth And The Owl Eyes Red Light Escape Fractured A Thousand Shards Of Heaven Battlefield Moving On

