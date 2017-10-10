Watch video for new Enslaved track The River’s Mouth

Enslaved have released a video for their new track The River’s Mouth.

It’s taken from their upcoming 14th studio album titled E, which will launch on Friday (October 13). They previously revealed the epic 10-minute song Storm Son.

Songwriter and guitarist Ivar Bjørnson explains: “The River’s Mouth is a quite heavy track, drawing both on our rock roots and of course the foundation of everything awesome: mid-80s, mid-paced Bathory.

“It also includes some odd space-rock in the choruses and the end part – finally Bathory and Hawkwind met. I like the energy of this song a lot – both drummer Cato Bekkevold and new-kid-on-the-chopping-block keyboardist Håkon Vinje are doing such a great job with the psychedelic parts, the chorus and the ending. The end sounds like travelling at insane speed through wormholes.

“The theme here is your relationship with the future, as we describe it, ‘The sensation of time moving along is a construction of our brains – physics claims all time to already have been rolled out.’ Try wrapping our brains around that one!”

He adds: “The song is about acting in tandem with your future self which already arrived at this ‘future island.’ Do not sit and wait, make sure you lay the ground for what is to happen in the future, now!”

In addition, Bjørnson and vocalist/bassist Grutle Kjellson have shared a short video where the pair discuss their love of progressive music and how artists including Rush, Pink Floyd, Genesis and King Crimson have shaped their sound.

Watch the video interview below.

Enslaved also feature in the brand new edition of Prog magazine, which also includes cover stars Opeth, Sons Of Apollo, Vuur, Lunatic Soul and much more.

Enslaved E tracklist

Storm Son The River’s Mouth Sacred Horse Axis Of The Worlds Feathers Of Eolh Hiindsiight Djupet (Bonus) What Else Is There? (Röyksopp cover - Bonus)

Nov 10: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Nov 11: Berlin Nuke, Germany

Nov 12: Cologne Underground, Germany

Nov 13: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands

Nov 15: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 17: Belfast Limelight, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland (supporting Opeth)

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK (supporting Opeth)

Nov 24: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Nov 25: Paris Trabendo, France

Nov 26: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 28: Reze Barakason, France

Nov 29: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Nov 30: Brescia Circolo Colony, France

Dec 01: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 02: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Dec 03: Prague Chelmnice, Czech Republic

