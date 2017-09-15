Watch video for Lunatic Soul’s emotional new track Anymore

Lunatic Soul have released a video for the emotional new track Anymore.

It’s been taken from the Mariusz Duda project’s upcoming fifth album Fractured, which arrives on October 6 via Kscope.

Duda says: “Anymore is different from all the previous Lunatic Soul compositions and opens a new music chapter in my career.

“Experimenting with subtle electronics and inspiration with the sound of the 80s have always been close to my heart and this time, more than ever, I wanted to introduce all that into the world of Lunatic Soul.

“The lyrics are inspired by the tragic death of my father.”

The follow-up to the Riverside man’s Walking On A Flashlight Beam album was recorded in Poland at Serakos Studio and Custom 34 Studio and mixed by Magda and Robert Srzedniccy along with Duda.

The artwork was created by Travis Smith, who has previously worked with artists including Anathema, Katatonia, Opeth and Riverside.

Fractured is now available for pre-order.

Lunatic Soul Fractured tracklist

Blood On The Tightrope Anymore Crumbling Teeth And The Owl Eyes Red Light Escape Fractured A Thousand Shards Of Heaven Battlefield Moving On

A Beginners Guide To Lunatic Soul