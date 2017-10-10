Trending

Multi Story announce double album Live At Acapela

By Prog  

Multi Story will release the double album Live At Acapela later this month - recorded on their 2016 tour

Multi Story have revealed that they’re planning on releasing a double live album later this month.

It’s titled Live At Acapela and was recorded at Cardiff’s Acapela Studios as a finale to the band’s tour in support of 2016’s Crimson Stone.

It will launch on October 22 via F2 Music Ltd and feature tracks from all three Multi Story albums East/West, Through Your Eyes and Crimson Stone.

Live At Acapela’s launch will come ahead of Multi Story’s appearances at HRH Prog in North Wales on November 16-19 and Dankest 7 which will take place in Leicester on November 24.

Multi Story are also planning further shows in 2018 and working on material for their next studio album .

Find the Live At Acapela cover art and tracklist below.

Multi Story Live At Acapela tracklist

CD1

  1. Breaking Ground
  2. Murmuration
  3. Sly Dream Catcher
  4. 12.16
  5. Tutankhamun
  6. Crimson Stone
  7. Black Gold

CD2

  1. The Wire
  2. Ahead Of Your Time
  3. Heroes
  4. Hold Back The Night
  5. Rub It Off
  6. All Out Of Love
  7. Star Traveller