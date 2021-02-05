Lunatic Soul confront their fears in new video for Hylophobia

Lunatic Soul, the atmospheric offshoot for Riverside's Mariusz Duda, have released a video for Hylophobia. The track is taken from Lunatic Soul's recent album, Through Shaded Woods, released last year through Kscope Records.

Hylophobia, also known as Xylophobia, is the irrational fear of wooded areas, so fitting for the music on through Shaded Woods, which has been inspired by Slavic and Scandinavian folk music.

“The latest Lunatic Soul album, Through Shaded Woods, talks about overcoming darkness and finding inner light, and the title “shaded woods” are a synonym of our fears, traumas, and nightmares," explains Duda. "In this new video, created by my friends from the Sightsphere we tried to create a visualisation of what those fears and nightmares may look like. So let my dark imaginings carry you on a mysterious journey and I really hope you don’t suffer from Hylophobia. ”

Unlike previous albums Fractured and Under the Fragmented Sky, Through Shaded Woods is completely devoid of electronics and is the first album in Duda’s discography, on which he plays all instruments.

Through Shaded Woods is available as CD, a 2 disc version featuring a bonus disc of three additional tracks including a 26-minute suite called Transition 2 and black vinyl LP in gatefold sleeve and digitally.

Get Through Shaded Woods.