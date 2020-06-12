Long Distance Calling release video for new single Immunity

German instrumental proggers Long Distance Calling have released a video for their latest single Immunity. Immunity is taken from their upcoming album How Do We Want To Live? which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 26.

"The video is very special for us," the band say. "Some of the footage was shot by our community during the Covid19 pandemic.

"Many thanks to all the talented filmmakers out there. On one hand the video deals with the fact, that the digital world we are living in has so much to offer as we are able to communicate with people from all over the world and share important information.

"On the other hand all the technology and digital platforms are being misused to spread lies, hate, weird conspiracies. Of course we are an instrumental band. But that cannot stop us from shouting against racism, xenophobia, homophobia and all that bullshit that is going on during these strange times right now.

"So let us use this technical progress and this crisis to make this world a better place!"

Long Distance Calling also recently announced a special album launch drive-in show on the 2nd July in Oberhausen, Germany.

"Friends, you might have heard that we are going to release our new album How Do We Want To Live on June 26th and of course we want to celebrate this with you," the band add. "We got an invitation from the Autoarena in Oberhausen And of course we said yes for July 2nd.

"Due to the current situation no regular shows are possible so this is a nice and interesting thing to try out and it fits really well to the Seats & Sounds Concept, just sit in your car, grab some snacks and some cool beverages. The Seats & Sounds 2020 tour in in Support of the new album is not affected by this show, we still hope that can celebrate this special shows with you! Love LDC“