Long Distance Calling release vidoe for new single Hazard

German instrumental prog rockers Long Distance Calling have released a brand new single Hazard. it's taken from the German quartet's upcoming new album How Do We Want To Live? which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 26. You can watch the video for Hazard in full below.

“We are all going through crazy times right now and we were thinking about postponing this news for a couple of months," the band say. "But we have the feeling that our new album, How Do We Want To Live?, is a great companion for the current situation and our lives. We started recordings back in February and finished it during the lockdown. This alone makes it a special chapter for us, but we also expanded our musical cosmos without neglecting our well known trademarks.

How Do We Want To Live? sees Long Distance Calling forging a sharply defined & artistically tight exploration of the relationship between humanity and artificial intelligence, and the state of digital progress. Comprised of 10 tracks which contain all the classic LDC-trademarks whilst also bringing something completely fresh and unexpected to the table with their ambitious use of electronic sounds, a perfect symbiosis between man and machine.

"The album deals with the coexistence of man and machine, shining light on some currently (frightening) relevant aspects," LDC continue. "We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved and we say thank you to everyone involved on this journey. Many of you have already asked how you can support us. We have a pretty simple answer: get the new album! We put a lot of love and effort into this baby and can't wait to finally share it with you. Stay healthy! Peace."

How Do We Want To Live? will be available as a Limited Edition CD, Gatefold Black 2LP and CD and also as a Digital Album. A limited deluxe box-set will also be released, containing a special coloured edition of the album, an exclusive seven-inch featuring two remixes, a beautiful poster featuring the albums stunning artwork by Max Löffler, and four individually signed art-cards all contained in a lift-off box.

