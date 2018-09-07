Long Distance Calling premiere video for Like A River

Long Distance Calling have released a video for their track Like A River.
It’s been taken from the German instrumental outfit’s sixth album Boundless, which arrived earlier this year via InsideOut Music.
Speaking about the track, the band say in a statement: “Friends, we did a moody and atmospheric video for the Boundless track Like A River. Enjoy this beautiful journey of the water.
“We had this ‘soundtrack feeling’ while writing the song, so the music and the pictures make a really nice match.”
Long Distance Calling previously released the singles Out There and Ascending, along with an interview video where they explained the “organic process” behind the follow-up to 2016’s Trips.
They said: "We have a lot of different musical influences which have even increased over the course of the last few years, and you can definitely hear that on the album.
“I think it has become a very hard album, which maybe emphasises our metal background a little bit. On the one hand it’s also experimental – you can hear a rather beat-heavy into and a lot of textures.”
They’ll head out on the road across Europe in November and December. Find a full list of dates below.
Long Distance Calling 2018 European tour dates
Nov 22: Leipzig Täubchenthal, Germany
Nov 23: Prague Club Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Nov 24: Krakow Zascianek, Poland
Nov 25: Potsdam Waschhaus, Germany
Nov 29: Karlsruhe Stadtmitte, Germany
Nov 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 01: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Dec 02: Augsburg Kantine, Germany
Dec 06: Trier Ex-Haus, Germany
Dec 07: Paris Backstage by the Mill, France
Dec 08: Hellmond Cacaofabriek, Netherlands
Dec 09: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Dec 13: Bochum Rotunde, Germany
Dec 14: Rostock Mau Club, Germany
Dec 15: Braunschweig Eule, Germany
Dec 16: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany
Dec 20: Bielefeld Forum, Germany
Dec 21: Schweinfurt Stattbahnhof, Germany