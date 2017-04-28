Lonely Robot launch post-apocalyptic video for Sigma

Lonely Robot have released a video for their track Sigma.

The song features on the John Mitchell project’s new album The Big Dream which launched today (April 28) via InsideOut Music.

Mitchell says: Hey folks! Here’s my super duper brand new video for Sigma which sees me marching around a post-apocalyptic wasteland!

“The way things are going, I might not have to do it in CGI before too long.”

Mitchell previously revealed that Sigma was the last track he recorded for The Big Dream, which is the follow-up to 2015 debut Please Come Home.

As for the concept behind the Lonely Robot project, Mitchell said: “I have always envisaged the storyline of The Astronaut’s journey evolving over the course of three albums. And I always knew where I wanted to go with the second album – taking The Astronaut away from space and into a strange and unfamiliar environment.

“Right now, I have no thoughts of what will happen for the third one – but I’d better start thinking about it now!”

Mitchell provides vocals and plays all instruments on the album, with the exception of drums, which are handled by Craig Blundell. Former Touchstone singer Kim Seviour guests on bonus track Why Do We Stay?

The Big Dream is now available to purchase.

