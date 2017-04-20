Lonely Robot: John Mitchell talks The Big Dream

Lonely Robot’s John Mitchell has given a track-by-track breakdown for the first part of their upcoming album The Big Dream.

It’ll be released on April 28 via InsideOut Music, with Lonely Robot previously revealing the tracks Everglow and Sigma.

Listen to what he has to to say in the video below.

Mitchell provides vocals and plays all instruments on the album, with the exception of drums, which are once again handled by Craig Blundell. Former Touchstone singer Kim Seviour guests on bonus track Why Do We Stay?

Mitchell previously explained the concept behind the Lonely Robot project, which began with 2015’s Please Come Home.

He said: “I have always envisaged the storyline of The Astronaut’s journey evolving over the course of three albums. And I always knew where I wanted to go with the second album – taking The Astronaut away from space and into a strange and unfamiliar environment.

“Right now, I have no thoughts of what will happen for the third one – but I’d better start thinking about it now!”

He added: “The key inspiration for Lonely Robot comes from my love of science fiction films, and the atmospheric soundtracks that often accompany them, such as Alan Silvestri’s compositions for Contact and Clint Mansell’s work for Moon.”

Lonely Robot have a handful of live dates planned for 2017. Joining Mitchell and Blundell are bassist Steve Vantsis and keyboardist Liam Holmes.

Seviour will join Lonely Robot at their shows in Reading and Leicester next week.

Lonely Robot The Big Dream tracklist

Prologue (Deep Sleep) Awakenings Sigma In Floral Green Everglow False Lights Symbolic The Divine Art Of Being The Big Dream Hello World Goodbye Epilogue (Sea Beams) In Floral Green (Acoustic Version) Bonus The Divine Art Of Being (Acoustic Version) Bonus Why Do We Stay? (feat. Kim Seviour) Bonus

Apr 27: Reading Sub 89, UK

Apr 28: Leicester Marillion Convention, UK

May 27: Leamington Spa Trinity Live, UK