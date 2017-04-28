Watch Galley Beggar’s video for Moon And Tide

Galley Beggar have released a video for their track Moon And Tide with Prog.
It features on the band’s new album Heathen Hymns which launched today (April 28) via Rise Above Records.
Vocalist Maria O’Donnell says: “Silence & Tears was quite a laidback and chilled out album for the most part, and although it wasn’t deliberate, this album just feels a little bit heavier and more proggy.
“It’s still got some acoustic tracks on there, of course. There’s at least one song with just a guitar, a sitar and a cello! But overall it just feels a lot darker than the previous album and more adventurous, too.
“When we wrote Silence & Tears, and it was the first album we’d done with a label, we worked with producer Liam Watson and he taught us a new way of thinking about and looking at things, about giving things space and trying different ideas.
“When we were writing Heathen Hymns, we just naturally wanted to try new things.”
Galley Beggar have a handful of live dates planned in the UK over the coming months, while Heathen Hymns is now available to buy.
Galley Beggar Heathen Hymns tracklist
- Salome
- Four Birds
- The Girl I Left Behind
- The Lake
- Lorelei
- Moon And Tide
- Let No Man Steal Your Thyme
- My Return
Galley Beggar 2017 UK tour dates
Apr 30: Glastonbury The King Arthur
May 06: Leytonstone What’s Cookin’ Club
Jun 25: Leigh Folk Festival
Jul 09: Sandwich Folk & Ale Festival
Nov 03: Dartford The Mick Jagger Centre (with Curved Air)