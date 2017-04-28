King Crimson to release EP featuring David Bowie’s Heroes

King Crimson have announced that they’ll release a five-track EP this summer which will feature a cover of David Bowie classic Heroes.

Titled Heroes: Live In Europe 2016, it was recorded in Berlin last year and sees Robert Fripp revisit the guitar role he created for the original Bowie studio recording in the same city in 1977.

Fripp says: “King Crimson performed Heroes at the Admiralspalast in Berlin as a celebration, a remembrancing and an homage.

“The concert was 39 years and one month after the original sessions at the Hansa Tonstudio overlooking the Berlin Wall. This is released in the 40th anniversary year.”

The EP will feature a full version of Heroes along with a radio edit, a 10-minute version of Easy Money recorded in Paris and an edited version of Starless and The Hell Hounds Of Krim – both recorded in Vienna.

All are previously unreleased live recordings.

Heroes: Live In Europe 2016 is now available for pre-order and will be released on June 2.

A full live album recorded on King Crimson’s 2016 European tour will be released in September, with full details to be revealed in due course.

King Crimson Heroes: Live In Europe tracklist

Heroes Easy Money Starless (edit) The Hell Hounds Of Krim Heroes (radio edit)

King Crimson: How We Made In The Court Of The Crimson King