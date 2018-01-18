Listen to new Eels track The Deconstruction

Eels have released a stream of their brand new song titled The Deconstruction.

It’s the title track from the Californian outfit’s upcoming 12th studio album, which will arrive on April 6 via E Works/[PIAS].

Eels singer-songwriter Mark Oliver Everett says: “Here are 15 new Eels tracks that may or may not inspire, rock, or not rock you. The world is going nuts. But if you look for it, there is still great beauty to be found.

“Sometimes you don’t even have to look for it. Other times you have to try to make it yourself. And then there are times you have to tear something apart to find something beautiful inside.”

In addition, the band have revealed a 2018 tour, taking in dates across the US, UK and Europe.

The Deconstruction is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2018 tour dates below.

Eels The Deconstruction tracklist

The Deconstruction Bone Dry The Quandary Premonition Rusty Pipes The Epiphany Today Is The Day Sweet Scorched Earth Coming Back Be Hurt You Are The Shining Light There I Said It Archie Goodnight The Unanswerable In Our Cathedral

Tour Dates