Listen to new Eels track The Deconstruction

Eels release the title track from their forthcoming 12th studio album The Deconstruction - announce US, UK and European tour dates

Mark Oliver Everett
Eels have released a stream of their brand new song titled The Deconstruction.

It’s the title track from the Californian outfit’s upcoming 12th studio album, which will arrive on April 6 via E Works/[PIAS].

Eels singer-songwriter Mark Oliver Everett says: “Here are 15 new Eels tracks that may or may not inspire, rock, or not rock you. The world is going nuts. But if you look for it, there is still great beauty to be found.

“Sometimes you don’t even have to look for it. Other times you have to try to make it yourself. And then there are times you have to tear something apart to find something beautiful inside.”

In addition, the band have revealed a 2018 tour, taking in dates across the US, UK and Europe.

The Deconstruction is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2018 tour dates below.

Eels The Deconstruction tracklist

  1. The Deconstruction
  2. Bone Dry
  3. The Quandary
  4. Premonition
  5. Rusty Pipes
  6. The Epiphany
  7. Today Is The Day
  8. Sweet Scorched Earth
  9. Coming Back
  10. Be Hurt
  11. You Are The Shining Light
  12. There I Said It
  13. Archie Goodnight
  14. The Unanswerable
  15. In Our Cathedral

Tour Dates

Monday, May 28, 2018 at 7:30PMThe Glass HousePomona, United States
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 8:30PMFonda TheatreLos Angeles, United States
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 8:00PMMcMenamins Crystal BallroomPortland, United States
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 8:30PMThe ShowboxSeattle, United States
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8:00PMFirst AvenueMinneapolis, United States
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:00PMThalia HallChicago, United States
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of Blues BostonBoston, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 8:00PMBrooklyn SteelBrooklyn, United States
Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 7:30PMUnion TransferPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, June 11, 2018 at 6:30PMThe Lincoln TheatreWashington, United States
Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PMMVV ReitstadionMannheim, Germany
Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:45PMTivoliVredenburgUtrecht, Netherlands
Friday, June 29, 2018 at 6:00PMGrosse Freiheit 36Hamburg, Germany
Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Academy BrixtonLondon, United Kingdom
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:00PMManchester AcademyManchester, United Kingdom
Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Academy GlasgowGlasgow, United Kingdom