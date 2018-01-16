Classic Cocteau Twins albums set for vinyl reissue

Two classic Cocteau Twins albums are set to be reissued on vinyl later this year.

Both 1983’s Head Over Heels and 1984’s Treasure will arrive on March 16 via 4AD.

New masters were created from hi-def files from the original analogue tapes, with both records pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl. In addition, digital download codes will be included with each, while digital HD versions of both albums will also be released.

A statement on Head Over Heels reads: “Coming not long after original bassist Will Heggie had departed the band, the chemistry between remaining members Elizabeth Fraser and Robin Guthrie was now flourishing.

“By moving the band on from the starkness of their debut, they were now making the music that would help them define the decade ahead – her wordless, dreamlike vocals a powerful instrument over his lush, textured guitars.”

Treasure featured bassist Simon Raymonde and has become a favourite among fans of the Scottish outfit, featuring tracks including Lorelei, Persephone and Pandora (For Cindy).

Head Over Heels and Treasure are the latest in 4AD’s Cocteau Twins reissue series following Blue Bell Knoll, Heaven Or Las Vegas, Tiny Dynamine / Echoes In A Shallow Bay and The Pink Opaque.

