Listen to Evanescence’s epic new single Wasted On You

Evanescence have released a brand new Wasted On You, and announced forthcoming new album, The Biitter Truth.

Amy Lee and co have dialled up the dramatics on their latest track, building from a stark intro to a sweeping, driving climax.

The song will appear on their fifth album, The Bitter Truth, which is their first album of new material in nine years.

Evanescence say the new album be released “incrementally” throughout 2020,. The band intend to release new songs at intervals during the next few albums, before releasing the full album later in 2020.

Says Amy Lee: “We were recording this music right up until we couldn’t go into the studio anymore, and finished it remotely through file sharing and phone calls. We are still writing and have a lot more work to do on this album, but this time we wanted to release the songs individually, as we create, to live more in the moment with our fans and our music.



“Wasted On You wasn’t the song we were planning to release first, but when the whole world went into indefinite lockdown and everything changed, so did the feeling and meaning of what we wanted to say right now. I didn’t write these lyrics about what we’re all now going through, but somehow that’s exactly what they are.”

Watch the video for Wasted On You below.

Evanescence and Within Temptation were forced to postpone their co-headline European tour.

The run of shows was originally due to get under way in Brussels on April 4, but with the world of music in turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans had to be shelved.

However, the Worlds Collide tour will now take place throughout September and into October, kicking off at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on September 2 and wrapping up at Madrid’s Palacio Vistalegre on October 1.

Evanescence & Within Temptation rescheduled Worlds Collide tour dates

Sep 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Sep 03: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Sep 05: Birmingham Arena Birmingham, UK

Sep 06: London The O2, UK

Sep 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 11: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 12: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 14: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany (New venue – tickets will be honoured but email)

Sep 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Sep 21: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 25: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 27: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 29: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Oct 01: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)