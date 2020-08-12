Evanescence recruit Lzzy Hale, Sharon den Adel and more for new single Use My Voice

Evanescence have shared a short video preview to accompany their new single Use My Voice.

The track will be released this coming Friday (August 14) and sees the band joined by a number of guest vocalists including Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel, Taylor Momsen from The Pretty Reckless and Lindsey Stirling.

Evanescence say: “One of the most exciting parts of making our new song was getting a little help from our friends. A very special thank you to all the incredible women who lent their voices to create the tidal wave of girl power on Use My Voice.”

Last week, it was reported that Evanescence had joined forces with voter registration organisation HeadCount for the Use My Voice campaign, which is encouraging US citizens to check or update their voter registration status ahead of this November’s election.

Evanescence fans registering or checking their voting status through the Use My Voice website will receive an e-ticket to attend a free, private online performance by the band later this year.

Earlier this month, Evanescence singer Amy Lee appeared on Halestorm’s reworking of their 2012 track Break In, while Evanescence will tour across the UK and Europe in 2021 with Within Temptation.

Evanescence and Within Temptation 2021 Worlds Collide European dates

Sep 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 09: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Sep 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 12: Gliwice Arena, Poland

Sep 14: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Sep 15: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 17: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 20: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Sep 21: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, German

Sep 24: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 26: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 27: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 28: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

Oct 01: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 03: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 04: London The O2, UK

Oct 07: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)