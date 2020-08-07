Evanescence and HeadCount join forces for the Use My Voice campaign

Evanescence and and voter registration organisation HeadCount have joined forces for the Use My Voice campaign.

Use My Voice has been set up to encourage US citizens to check or update their voter registration status ahead of this November’s election.

People can visit the Use My Voice website to get information about voting by mail, with the initiative also offering other helpful pointers in the voting process.

In addition, Evanescence fans registering or checking their voting status through the website will receive an e-ticket to attend a free, private online performance by the band later this year.

Evanescence’s Amy Lee says: “For many Americans, voting is too often an intimidating experience. We all saw the long lines in certain precincts in Georgia during their recent primary elections.

“Unfortunately, what happened there is not unique in America. It happens all the time, especially in underserved communities in our country. Now, add COVID-19 into the mix and you have the perfect combination of factors to continue to suppress the voice of the people.

“The Use My Voice campaign is about empowering people to use their voice at the ballot box. Promoting easy access to registration and voting is not a Democratic or Republican issue – it’s an American issue and one we should all promote because there’s nothing more patriotic than supporting participation in our democratic process.”

HeadCount’s executive director Andy Bernstein adds: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Evanescence towards our goal of registering 200,000 new voters this election year.

“Their strong commitment, enormous fan base, and 25 million-strong social media following will help us accomplish great things.”

Last month, Evanescence premiered a video for their new single The Game Is Over, which will appear on their upcoming studio album The Bitter Truth. And earlier this week, Lee appeared in a video for Halestorm’s Break In, which will feature on Lzzy Hale and co’s new Reimagined EP.