Halestorm and Evanescence’s Amy Lee join forces for brand new Break In video

Halestorm have released a video for Break In featuring Amy Lee from Evanescence.

The song made its debut last week and is a reworking of the track which originally appeared on Halestorm’s second studio album The Strange Case Of… in 2012.

Break In will be included on the upcoming Halestorm EP Reimagined which will launch on August 14.

Speaking about the collaboration, Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale said: “One of the stand out moments on this EP is a duet of Break In featuring the amazingly incomparable Amy Lee.

“Produced by Nick Rasculinecz, we recorded this duet pre-COVID-19, together in the same room, live, as a full performance from beginning to end.

“Amy brought new meaning to this song, turning what was once just a love song into a statement of unity and support for each other.”

Along with Break In, Reimagined will include Halestorm’s cover of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, along with new versions of I Miss The Misery, I Get Off, I Am The Fire and Mz Hyde.

Halestorm are also continuing to support their #RoadieStrong campaign with a t-shirt and face mask design.

Money raised from sales is going to Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund, which is supporting touring and venue crews who are struggling due to the lockdown in the music industry because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lzzy Hale is also one of the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine which is on sale now.

Halestorm: Reimagined

1. I Get Off

2. I Miss The Misery

3. I Am The Fire

4. Break In (feat. Amy Lee)

5. I Will Always Love You

6. Mz. Hyde