Evanescence premiere video for The Game Is Over

Evanescence have premiered a video for their new single titled The Game Is Over.

The band unveiled the song earlier this week – the second track taken from their highly anticipated new studio album The Bitter Truth.

Evanescence shared the first track from the record, Wasted On You, in April.

Explaining the lyrics, vocalist Amy Lee said: “This song is about being sick of the facade. The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around.

“The Game Is Over is a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside – not lock her up because she can’t be contained any more.

“It’s also a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside.”

Evanescence will head out on the Worlds Collide tour with Within Temptation next year, after their 2020 plans were put on hold due to the lockdown.

All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, while those seeking refunds should contact their point of purchase.

Evanescence and Within Temptation 2021 Worlds Collide European dates

Sep 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 09: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Sep 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 12: Gliwice Arena, Poland

Sep 14: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Sep 15: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 17: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 20: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

Sep 21: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, German

Sep 24: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 26: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 27: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 28: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

Oct 01: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 03: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 04: London The O2, UK

Oct 07: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)