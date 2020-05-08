Listen to Within Temptation’s new single Entertain You

Within Temptation have released their new single titled Entertain You.

The band announced last week that the song was on its way – and now fans can listen to it below.

Entertain You was originally planned to be released during Within Temptation’s European Worlds Collide tour with Evanescence , but with those dates pushed back until September and October, the band decided to release it now to give fans something new before the tour gets under way.

Within Temptation vocalist Sharon den Adel exclusively tells Metal Hammer: “It was actually because we were going on tour with Evanescence, and we were like, ‘OK, we just released an album and now we’re going on tour again which is not something that we planned that quickly after the last tour. What are we going to do now?'

“It’s nice to have new material, so we felt like, ‘Let’s just write some songs and see what comes out.' It’s just nice to have some new stuff when you’re playing live. Although the tour is now postponed, we still feel it's a good time. Everybody is at home, it’s nice to see something new, and it’s nice for the fans to have something.”

The track features a mystery male singer, but den Adel reveals it’s actually their producer Daniel Gibson. “He has an amazing voice,” she says. “He’s very modest and actually quite a shy guy.”

Even though their album Resist only launched last year, Within Temptation have plans to share new music at regular intervals.

Den Adel explains: “We’re going to release a few singles every year – at least this year and next year, and then we’re going to drop the album.

“It’s more about giving our fans something new every few months. It’s just different from how most people are doing it. We just wanted to give people new music earlier than they expected from us, and there is more to come.”

Find a full list of Within Temptation's rescheduled Worlds Collide European tour dates with Evanescence below.

Evanescence & Within Temptation rescheduled Worlds Collide tour dates

Sep 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Sep 03: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Sep 05: Birmingham Arena Birmingham, UK

Sep 06: London The O2, UK

Sep 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 11: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 12: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 14: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Sep 21: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 25: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 27: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 29: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Oct 01: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)